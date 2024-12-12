Google launches Gemini 2.0 AI with a bunch of improvements

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has officially launched Gemini 2.0, a significant advancement in its AI model series. It marks the era of “agentic AI” — systems capable of both problem-solving and implementing solutions.

This new release builds on the Gemini 1.5 model, offering improved speed and enhanced multimodal capabilities, including text, audio, and imagery generation.

Let’s check out everything new with the Gemini 2.0.

Google’s Gemini 2.0 AI is here

Google announced the release of Gemini 2.0 in a blog post. Developers are also gaining early access to advanced modes for testing and implementing new features.

One of the highlights of Gemini 2.0 is its role in Project Astra, an AI agent that leverages smartphone cameras to function as an advanced interactive tool akin to Google Lens.

Astra, still in limited testing, now supports additional languages, better contextual memory, and integration with other Google services like Maps and Lens.

Gemini 2.0 also drives Project Mariner, an experimental tool designed to interact with websites via the Chrome browser, resembling the rumored “Jarvis” project.

While Mariner remains in early development, its potential for dynamic web engagement is notable.

Another tool, Jules, aims to assist developers by providing coding support and integrating seamlessly with GitHub, showcasing the AI’s versatility in technical domains.

Beyond practical applications, Google envisions Gemini playing a significant role in entertainment, such as enhancing gaming experiences.

The model’s adaptability and potential for innovation position it as a transformative tool across industries.

Over the next year, Google is expected to expand Gemini’s use cases further, exploring creative and practical applications alike.

While concerns about AI’s implications persist, its potential for creativity, productivity, and problem-solving continues to grow.

Gemini 2.0 is currently in the experimental stage, however, you can start using it by selecting the new model on the Gemini web app.

However, Google plans to integrate Gemini 2.0 into the app in the near future.

Looking forward to using Gemini 2.0? What are you most excited about? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or reach out via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news