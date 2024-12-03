Gemini can now make calls and text from a locked phone

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google’s Gemini AI assistant has rolled out a new feature that allows users to make calls and send messages without unlocking their phones.

This update makes Gemini more helpful than it was when initially released.

When the assistant first launched on Pixel devices, it only primarily focused on generating creative content, such as poems or scripts, and summarizing on-screen information.

Over time, it has grown to handle more practical, user-centered tasks.

Adding calling and messaging without unlocking the phone makes Gemini a versatile and powerful tool.

Make calls or send texts without unlocking the phone with Gemini

This new feature, found in the latest version (15.48) of the Google app on Android by 9to5Google, simplifies and streamlines everyday tasks.

To enable this feature, users can navigate to Gemini Settings > Gemini on Lock Screen, where a header titled Outgoing calls and messages reveals the new option.

If the setting is available on your device, toggling Make calls and send messages without unlocking activates the function.

Once enabled, users can issue commands such as making calls or sending texts with the familiar “Hey Google” prompt, and Gemini will execute these tasks seamlessly without requiring the phone to be unlocked.

However, more sensitive tasks, like accessing personal emails, still require the user to unlock their device for security purposes.

Whether you’re rushing to send a quick message or need to make a call while driving, this hands-free functionality seamlessly integrates Gemini into your daily routine, making it even more indispensable.

While Gemini continues to improve, it still trails behind its predecessor, Google Assistant, in some areas.

However, Google’s ongoing investments in Gemini suggest a focus on closing these gaps and ultimately surpassing Google Assistant’s functionality.

With this latest update, Gemini is steadily advancing toward becoming a more powerful, versatile AI assistant capable of effortlessly handling a wide range of tasks.

Got any thoughts on this new Gemini feature? Do you see yourself using it? Tell us what you think below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

