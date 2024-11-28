Gemini app is now available for Google Workspace users

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has introduced the Gemini mobile app for Google Workspace users on Android and iOS, available starting today, November 27th.

This rollout is also available for Education users, offering access as part of qualifying editions or as an additional service.

The Gemini app improves mobile productivity, allowing users to research and find quick answers while on the move.

It also offers unique features like using a phone’s camera to capture handwritten notes and exporting them to Google Docs or Gmail, as well as turning whiteboard charts into presentations.

However, the mobile app does not include all Gemini features available on the web version. Some key functionalities like Workspace extensions, file uploads, and Gems are missing from this rollout.

Additionally, the Android version of the app does not support Work Profile, and the iOS version, integrated with the Google mobile app, does not support authentication with Google Workspace accounts.

How to access the Gemini app with a Google Workspace account

Users can download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to access it.

Android users must have version 15.42 or higher to authenticate with Google Workspace accounts. However, the rollout may take more than two weeks to reach all users.

Google has listed all the supported Workspace subscriptions, which include Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus.

Nonprofits and Education editions such as Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, and Education Plus are also eligible.

Additionally, Google is also granting access to users with certain Workspace add-ons like Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, and Gemini Education Premium.

Although there are some limitations compared to the web version, the Gemini app‘s direct access to Workspace users should be a welcome update to many.

