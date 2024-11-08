Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is rolling out an AI-powered video creation tool called Google Vids for Workspace users.

Previously, it was limited to Gemini users, but the company now offers the tool to a broader range of users. This release came a few weeks after Google rolled out the Imagen 3 AI image generator for all Gemini users.

Google Vids uses Gemini AI to quickly generate videos, such as automated storyboards, voiceovers, and scripts, and suggest scenes based on prompts and shared documents.

The tool is compatible with almost every browser, but some features may work best with Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Workspace users can now use Google Vids for free until 2025

The AI-powered video creation tool is now available across several Google Workspace subscription plans. It was originally limited to Gemini for Google Workspace users.

Its “Help me create” feature builds a storyboard from user prompts and Google Drive documents, automatically suggesting scenes, stock media, text, scripts, and music.

Google listed out some of the best use cases for the tool, such as:

Customer support representatives can use it to improve help center content with videos.

Company leaders can develop and share company-wide updates and announcements in video format.

Companies can make employee training tutorials using the tool.

Marking firms can make campaign clips with the tool.

Firms can make meeting recaps, business updates, and report shareouts for project management teams.

The rollout, starting on November 7, may take up to 15 days for full availability across eligible Workspace plans.

Vids is compatible with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browsers, with feature performance potentially varying in other browsers.

Users can use this tool to generate personalized videos with animations, transitions, photo effects, and AI-powered voiceovers.

However, features like “Help me create” are initially limited to English, but support for more languages could roll out in the future.

Google will offer full AI-powered Vids access until December 31, 2025, after which the company says it will impose a usage limit at the beginning of 2026.

