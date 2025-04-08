Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is rolling out a major update to its AI-powered chatbot, AI Mode, which will make it smarter and more widely available.

This update allows the chatbot to do more than understand text: it can now see images and answer questions about them.

In simple terms, you can upload or take a picture, and Google’s AI will give you detailed answers and suggestions based on what it sees. These responses also come with helpful links so you can learn more.

This new ability is made possible by combining Google’s advanced AI model, Gemini, with its powerful Lens image recognition technology.

Together, they allow the AI to understand not just what’s in a photo but also the relationships between the objects in it, such as their colors, shapes, materials, and arrangement.

According to Google, this helps the AI give smarter, more personalized answers.

For example, if you snap a picture of a bookshelf, the AI might recognize the titles of books, recommend similar ones with good reviews, and even help you find your next great read.

The AI uses a clever method called fan-out, where it runs multiple searches based on the image and its parts to give more in-depth, relevant answers.

This makes its responses more nuanced and tailored to what you’re asking or showing it.

AI Mode is Google’s answer to tools like ChatGPT Search and Perplexity. As stated by The Verge, it offers a chat-like experience that summarizes search results using artificial intelligence.

It first launched last month for people subscribed to Google’s AI Premium plan, but only within a test area called Labs.

Now, Google is expanding access to millions more users in the US, even those who aren’t paying for the AI Premium subscription.

Starting today, April 7, you can try AI Mode in the Google app on both Android and iPhone.

