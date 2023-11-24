Connect with us

Deals

Stock up and save 31% on Govee Christmas curtain lights

These lights are not only for Christmas. Their waterproof design and various lighting modes make them suitable for any occasion.
The image shows govee branded smart curtain lights with a colorful display, a mobile app interface, and a product box on a vibrant purple background.
Image: KnowTechie

Get ready to light up your life (and your curtains) because Amazon is throwing a dazzling deal our way that’s sure to make your wallet feel a whole lot lighter.

We’re talking about the Govee Smart Christmas Lights, which are not just any old string of bulbs.

These WiFi Smart Christmas Lights LED are ready to turn your humble abode into a technicolor dreamland, and they’re doing it with a splashy 31% off.

Govee christmas wifi lights Govee Christmas WiFi Lights
4.0
$129.99 $89.99

The Govee Curtain Lights are a smart and festive addition to any space. Covering 5 x 6.6 feet with 520 RGBIC LEDs, these lights offer vibrant displays and customizable settings. They're durable, easy to install, and controllable via app or voice commands.

What We Like:
  • Major Savings: With a 31% discount, now is the perfect time to brighten up your space with Govee Curtain Lights.
  • Customization: The DIY canvas feature and multiple scene modes allow you to create a unique lighting experience.
  • Easy Control: With smart app and voice control capabilities, operating these lights is as simple as saying "lights on".
  • Versatile Use: These lights are not only for Christmas. Their waterproof design and various lighting modes make them suitable for any occasion.
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
11/24/2023 02:33 am GMT

Now, before you start thinking these are your grandma’s holiday decorations, let me paint you a picture.

Imagine a canvas of 5 x 6.6 feet teeming with 520 RGBIC LEDs, capable of conjuring up gorgeous pattern displays, leaving your neighbors peeking through their blinds in sheer awe.

You’re not just stuck with pre-set patterns; oh no, you get to DIY your canvas with five layers of customizable light artistry.

Lighting modes for days

D544afb1 d0ac 4ef2 8593 c733c27d2f2f. Cr0,0,1464,600 pt0 sx1464 v1

The 107+ dynamic scene modes and enhanced music mode will sync to your favorite tunes, making your living room the hottest club in town (velvet rope not included).

And for those who like to keep things high-tech, we’ve got DreamView to sync your Govee lights and smart app & voice control so you can boss your lights around without lifting a finger.

1125 8656 1696372781

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer

Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.

Check Availability

So, if you’re ready to snag these bad boys for a mere $89.99, click the product link below and wrap your curtains in a blanket of brilliance: Govee Curtain Lights.

But remember, folks, time is running out on this incredible deal, so grab it now, before it’s too late

Govee christmas wifi lights
Govee Christmas WiFi Lights
4.0
$129.99 $89.99

The Govee Curtain Lights are a smart and festive addition to any space. Covering 5 x 6.6 feet with 520 RGBIC LEDs, these lights offer vibrant displays and customizable settings. They're durable, easy to install, and controllable via app or voice commands.

Check Availability
`
11/24/2023 02:33 am GMT

Editors’ Recommendations:

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for KnowTechie Deals

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset - $249.99 (17% off)
  2. Fitbit Charge 6 - $99.95 (save $60)
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699
  5. Lenovo 14" IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Laptop - $379 (24% off)
  6. HP DeskJet Printer with 3 months of Instant Ink included from HP+ - $84.99 (save $45)

More in Deals