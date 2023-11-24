Customize and illuminate: Govee game lighting strips now $40 off

Upgrade your gaming station with the Govee RGBIC Gaming Strip Lights, now just $49.99 after a 45% discount off their usual $89.99 price tag.

This isn’t the run-of-the-mill lighting – these light strips offer RGBIC tech, allowing each segment of the strip to display different colors simultaneously for a dazzling, customizable effect.

These lights are designed for gamers. The glare-free diffusion ensures a soft ambient glow that won’t distract or strain your eyes during intense play.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Desk Strip Lights 4.5 $89.99 $49.99 ($5.00 / Foot) The Govee Gaming Strip Lights offer versatile and dynamic lighting with notable features like segmented RGBIC lighting, glare-free diffusion, a cuttable design for customization, and smart app & voice control functionality. What We Like: Significant Discount: At 45% off the usual price of $89.99, it's a cost-effective time to consider upgrading your gaming setup.

Feature-Rich: With diverse color options thanks to its segmented RGBIC lighting feature along with customizable size adjustments for personalized fit.

Easy Control: Streamlined command using smart apps or voice control platforms including Alexa and Google Home brings convenience right at your fingertips.

Enhanced Ambience: Its softer neon silicone material ensures soft light effects that can improve streaming aesthetics or gaming ambience substantially. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Whether streaming long nights of Valorant or going for the Boss Raid world record in Elden Ring, lighting makes a world of difference.

What’s better is that they’re resizable and cuttable; they can bend to fit tight spaces and stretch across your whole rig. Affix them behind monitors, underneath shelves, or lining cozy reading nooks.

Wherever you want a vibrant glow, these RGBIC strips deliver with next-level customization. For less than $50, now is the time to give your space an illuminated edge-up.

These neon marvels are engineered from flexible silicone materials, meaning they can navigate any tricky corner or contour in your gaming haven while emitting a soft, uniform glow.

Perfect for setting the mood during epic gameplay or streaming sessions

And let’s not forget about those old-school switches – toss them out because these multicolored light strands are now playing in the big leagues with smart app and voice control compatibility.

Need to dim the lights? No need to leave that heated match; just ask your friendly neighborhood Alexa or Google Home.

Let’s recap: customizable size + copious color options + considerable cost cut = clear reason to check out this clap amazing clap deal.

Whether you’re an avid gamer, a Twitch streamer looking for that atmospheric edge, or someone who enjoys throwing parties with flashy backdrops – this is your moment to shine!

Don’t let it dim out. Grab this deal before it lightspeeds away into the ether of missed opportunities.

