Goveelife portable ice maker: Alexa-compatible, now 30% off

Ice addicts, get those frosty cravings under control! This Alexa-compatible countertop ice maker from GoveeLife is 30% off right now, bringing the price down to a chill-worthy $112.

I don’t need to tell you how clutch an ice maker is for entertaining. No more scrambling to grab bagged ice at the last minute. This machine pumps out bullet-shaped cubes at lightning speed – we’re talking nine pieces in just six minutes.

Again, it’s all yours for just $112. But you’ll have to act fast because the clock is ticking on this deal. This Prime Big Savings deal expires on October 11.

Prime Members: $112 - Expires Oct. 11 GoveeLife Portable Countertop Ice Maker 4.0 $159.88 The GoveeLife countertop ice maker produces up to 26 lbs of bullet-shaped ice cubes per day in small, medium, or large sizes. It features an auto-cleaning function and can be controlled via app, Alexa, or Google Assistant.. What We Like: 30% off brings the price down to just $112, an excellent value.

Fast ice production at 9 cubes in 6 minutes is convenient.

Auto-cleaning helps maintain fresh taste and odor.

It can produce a whopping 26 pounds of ice per day, all while using minimal energy

We love an efficient appliance. The auto-cleaning function is clutch, too. It circulates water to rinse away any funky tastes or odors every 10 minutes.

With three size options, you can customize cubes for different uses. Go small for chilling drinks or large for keeping food cold. The ice melts slowly and doesn’t stick together, so it’s great for both beverages and dishes.

Now, let’s talk smarts.

You can control this ice maker right from your phone with the Govee app. Start making a fresh batch before you even get home! It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for handy voice commands.

At just $112, this is an absolute steal to save you trips to the store for last-minute ice runs. GoveeLife’s portable ice maker normally goes for $160, so this is a solid 30% off.

Race you to snag this Alexa-compatible countertop ice maker while the deal is hot! Your next gathering is about to get a major upgrade. Now, who’s ready for margaritas?

