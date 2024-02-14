Grab the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its best price yet

We just found another fantastic deal. This time, it’s all about the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

And guess what? It’s on sale for just $729 at Best Buy, down from its usual price tag of $799. Amazon is running a similar deal of its own, but at the moment, Best Buy is the better deal.

And sure, the discount may not seem big to an outsider, but it’s rare to get any discount on a new Apple Watch with cellular.

So, why should you consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2? Well, take a seat and let me unravel the magic of this smart piece of technology.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] $729.99 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a carbon-neutral smartwatch perfect for outdoor adventurers and fitness enthusiasts alike. With a robust display and an extended battery life, this watch is a reliable tech accessory for the active individual. What We Like: Great battery life: 36 hours of battery life, extendable to 72 hours in Low Power Mode

Super resistant: Rugged 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case

Built-in cellular allowing calls and texts without needing an iPhone Check Availability See Price (Amazon) KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. Aside from being great for Mother Nature, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is perfect for you trailblazers and endurance athletes out there.

Its amazing S9 SiP powers a standout display and provides battery life worth boasting about – a whopping 36 hours and even up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts a sizable, sunlight-friendly Retina display, and let’s not forget its built-in cellular capabilities. This means you can call, text, stream tunes, and get yourself un-lost without even needing your iPhone.

Pretty rad, right?

For the fitness freaks out there, you’re in luck! This smartwatch offers advanced workout tracking, from your heart rate zones to detailed cycling views.

And outdoor adventurers, don’t feel left out; your compass needs, cell reception info, backtrack feature, and more are all covered.

Now, where might you grab one of these gems? The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sale is on right now at Amazon and Best Buy.

But remember, like all good things, this deal won’t last forever. So put those ninja web surfing skills to work, do your own research, and land yourself a smartwatch that does more than just tell time.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news