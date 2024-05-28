Deals
Grab the SMOROBOT pool cleaner for a clean pool and savings
Score the SMOROBOT pool cleaner for just $429! Enjoy peak cleaning efficiency with 3300GPH suction. Shop now and save!
Pool owners, your weekends are about to get a heck of a lot lazier. The SMOROBOT cordless pool cleaning robot is now just $429 with an on-page coupon and an extra $20 off with code SMOC1OFF20.
Usually, it’s $449 on Amazon, but you snooze on this one, and you’ll miss out.
This bad boy brings the muscle with a 7800mAh battery, pumping out 3300GPH of suction power, thanks to its triple smart motors. It’s like a Roomba on steroids for your pool.
Those wheels don’t roll—they scrub, making your pool spit-shine clean while you sip a cold one by the grill.
Worried about clogs? Don’t be. The SMOROBOT’s anti-clogging filtration system spins both ways, so it keeps debris from jamming things up. With a 4L top-load filter, it traps everything from twigs to bugs like a pro.
Set it up once and forget about it. When the battery is low or the job is done, it parks right at the pool wall for easy pick-up. Dual modes let you choose between spotless floors or the full shebang—floors, walls, and even the waterline.
Think this is too good to be true? SMOROBOT passed 45 tests and 1,000 hours of crazy-pool service with heavy debris. It’s certified 15 ways to Sunday. So, it’ll handle finishes from pebbles to vinyl like it’s no biggie.
Don’t sleep on this deal—your pool won’t clean itself. Get your hands on the SMOROBOT for $429 before it’s back to full price, Click here to get yours! Your future self, lounging by a crystal-clear pool, says thanks.
