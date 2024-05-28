Grab the SMOROBOT pool cleaner for a clean pool and savings

Pool owners, your weekends are about to get a heck of a lot lazier. The SMOROBOT cordless pool cleaning robot is now just $429 with an on-page coupon and an extra $20 off with code SMOC1OFF20.

Usually, it’s $449 on Amazon, but you snooze on this one, and you’ll miss out.

This bad boy brings the muscle with a 7800mAh battery, pumping out 3300GPH of suction power, thanks to its triple smart motors. It’s like a Roomba on steroids for your pool.

Those wheels don’t roll—they scrub, making your pool spit-shine clean while you sip a cold one by the grill.

$20 Off With Code: SMOC1OFF20 2024 Upgrade SMOROBOT Pool Cleaning Robot 4.5 $599.00 The SMOROBOT Pool Cleaning Bot offers exceptional cleaning with a 7800mAh battery, 3300GPH suction power, and triple smart motors. Its anti-clogging filtration system and 4L filter ensure optimal debris capture. Suitable for all pool types, it features easy retrieval and dual cleaning modes. Tested for quality and durability, it provides over 150 minutes of runtime per charge. What We Like: Powerful Cleaning: 7800mAh battery, 3300GPH suction, and triple smart motors.

Efficient Debris Removal: Scrubbing brushes on wheels.

Anti-Clogging: Forward/reverse motor prevents filter blockages.

Long Runtime: Over 150 minutes per charge.

Easy Operation: Auto-parks when battery is low or cycle is complete.

Versatile Modes: Floor-only or full pool cleaning. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Worried about clogs? Don’t be. The SMOROBOT’s anti-clogging filtration system spins both ways, so it keeps debris from jamming things up. With a 4L top-load filter, it traps everything from twigs to bugs like a pro.

Set it up once and forget about it. When the battery is low or the job is done, it parks right at the pool wall for easy pick-up. Dual modes let you choose between spotless floors or the full shebang—floors, walls, and even the waterline.

Think this is too good to be true? SMOROBOT passed 45 tests and 1,000 hours of crazy-pool service with heavy debris. It’s certified 15 ways to Sunday. So, it’ll handle finishes from pebbles to vinyl like it’s no biggie.

Don’t sleep on this deal—your pool won’t clean itself. Get your hands on the SMOROBOT for $429 before it’s back to full price, Click here to get yours! Your future self, lounging by a crystal-clear pool, says thanks.

$20 Off With Code: SMOC1OFF20 2024 Upgrade SMOROBOT Pool Cleaning Robot 4.5 $599.00 The SMOROBOT Pool Cleaning Bot offers exceptional cleaning with a 7800mAh battery, 3300GPH suction power, and triple smart motors. Its anti-clogging filtration system and 4L filter ensure optimal debris capture. Suitable for all pool types, it features easy retrieval and dual cleaning modes. Tested for quality and durability, it provides over 150 minutes of runtime per charge. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.