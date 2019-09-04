GungHo is dropping a handful of games, including Puzzle & Dragons for the Switch – PAX West 2019

I got to visit the GungHo booth at PAX West and while I was there I made sure to play everything they had available, so here’s what you’ve got to look forward to.

Volta-X

First up was Volta-X, a head-to-head battle game about giant robots. I would call it a fighting game, but despite being about 1v1 combat it actually shares more in common with FTL: Faster Than Light and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime.

See, your robot has multiple compartments – from weapon slots to the head cockpit – and you’ve got three crew members to command from place to place in order to put out fires, repair damage, and buff your combat capabilities. There are several mechs to select from, all of which can be customized, and plenty of differently-built crew members to staff your machine.

Volta-X features 1v1 fights and a single-player campaign and will be available on Nintendo Switch in Winter of 2019.

Call of Guardians

Next up was Call of Guardians, a mobile title that’s looking to distill MOBA action into a streamlined, 1v1 battle with deck builder elements.

In Call of Guardians, you use touch controls to control a main hero, then conjure up attack spells, structures, and units from a customizable deck of cards. Battles last just a few minutes and require you to take down gates and your opponent’s core, all while dealing with the NPC units your opponent is mustering up against you.

Call of Guardians is a free-to-play title on iOS and Android.

Puzzle & Dragons Gold

Finally, and most exciting to me, was Puzzle & Dragons Gold, the Nintendo Switch debut of the hit Puzzle & Dragons series. For those who’ve never played the base game, it’s a match-three RPG, only each turn allows you several seconds to rapidly change up the board in order to make huge combos happen all at once.

You get to customize your party with different units, using one as your leader and a friend unit as a complementary leader with more as your supporting party, and levels have you doing battle against all sorts of fantasy RPG enemies.

There was no playable build for Puzzle & Dragons Gold, but I did learn that it features a single-player campaign and the first Puzzle & Dragons PVP mode in any North American iteration of the series.

Puzzle & Dragons Gold should be hitting the Nintendo Switch sometime in Winter 2019.

