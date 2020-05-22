Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2020
V for Vendetta, Queer Eye, and more.
It seems like it has been May for at least seven weeks, but we’re now in the home stretch, which means new movies and shows coming to Netflix in June 2020.
With June, comes season five of Queer Eye, all three seasons of Hannibal, season four of 13 Reasons Why, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more. If you are a Fuller House fan, the final season also releases this month.
On the movie front, V for Vendetta is making its way back to the streaming platform and is being accompanied by highlights like Lady Bird, Twister, Starship Troopers, E.T., and The Silence of the Lambs.
Overall, it’s a pretty solid month, but it’s a bummer that movies like the Matrix and series like Mad Men are leaving during the month.
Check out everything coming to Netflix in June 2020
June 1
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
June 2
- Alone: Season 6
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season
- True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
- Killing Gunther
- Lady Bird
- Spelling the Dream
June 4
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
- Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?
June 5
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 4
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
- Hannibal: Season 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime
- Queer Eye: Season 5
June 6
- Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
June 8
- Before I Fall
June 10
- Curon
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
- Lenox Hill
- Middle Men
- My Mister: Season 1
- Reality Z
June 11
- Pose: Season 2
June 12
- Da 5 Bloods
- Dating Around: Season 2
- F is for Family: Season 4
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta
- ONE PIECE: East Blue
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- The Search
- The Woods
June 13
- Alexa & Katie Part 4
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
- Milea
June 14
- Marcella: Season 3
June 15
- Underdogs
June 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
- June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
- A Whisker Away
- The Order: Season 2
June 19
- Babies: Part 2
- Father Soldier Son
- Feel the Beat
- Floor Is Lava
- Lost Bullet
- Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
- One-Way To Tomorrow
- The Politician: Season 2
- Rhyme Time Town
- Wasp Network
June 21
- Goldie
June 22
- Dark Skies
June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
- Athlete A
- Crazy Delicious
June 26
- Amar y vivir
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Home Game
- Straight Up
June 29
- Bratz: The Movie
June 30
- Adú
- BNA
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
There you have it, everything coming to Netflix in June 2020!
What are you most excited for? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2020
- Netflix will start canceling inactive accounts to help people save money
- Apple is looking to increase its streaming library for TV+ by buying older TV shows and movies
- Coronavirus pandemic leads to massive spike in new Netflix subscribers
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.