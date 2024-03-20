Get this Hohem smartphone gimbal for as low as $59

Are you tired of those wobbly videos and blurry snaps from your jittery hands? Well, tumble no more. Skip into the smooth world of visual content creation with a genius piece of engineering: The Hohem smartphone gimbal.

Sure, smartphone gimbals can cost a fortune. But what usually costs a respectable $99 is now down to $59. And before you think this product isn’t what it’s cracked up to be, ask our editor-in-chief, Kevin. He uses this gimbal for all of his reviews, so that says something.

But enough of us; here’s why you’ll love Hohem’s X2 smartphone gimbal.

Smooth Filming, and powered by an anti-shake algorithm.

You also get a remote control and smart tracking included.

Operates for up to 10 hours.

First up on the feature roster, we have three words for you – 3-axis stabilization. This isn’t just a wam-bam thank you ma’am solution – oh, no, it’s an entire stability lobadiya powered by what they call the iSteady’s 4.0 anti-shake algorithm.

Love shooting from afar, aspiring Hitchcocks? Say no more. The X2 smartphone gimbal has a wireless remote that lets you command the pan, tilt, and roll rotation from a whopping 33ft. Who knew a long-distance relationship with your gimbal could be this much fun?

Spotlight on feature number 2: The face and object tracking feature (your personal Sly Cooper radar). Powered by the Hohem Pro app, playing peek-a-boo was never this fun, eh?

NOTE: This offer is part of Hohem’s Spring Sale, so if this gumball doesn’t suit your needs, check out the rest of the collection. We’re seeing discounts as high as 45%. Click here to see more.

Yea, the X2 Smartphone Gimbal offers a ton of features

To add more cherries to this gimbal cake, pop into ‘Moment Mode’ with a range of drool-worthy video templates, go auto-rotation-Inception if you dare (ooh mystery!), Dolly Zoom, Motion Timelapse, Panoramic Video—you name it!

Running on an impressive 10-hr operating time (Zombie apocalypse rendering, anyone?), this device isn’t just the stabilizing sweetheart you want, it’s also the charging bank you need.

As a bonus, the slick Bluetooth system relieves you from the horror of messy wires. Thanks, Hohem! Owners of iOS 10.0 (and later) or Android 6.0 (and later), truly it’s Christmas in March.

So, scoot over to the Hohem site, wave goodbye to unnecessary expenditures and scary cash register moments, and try out the Hohem iSteady X2 for just $59.

Hohem iSteady X2 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer Get smoother footage through 3-axis stabilization and offers remote control functionality, intelligent tracking, user-friendly video templates, and a generous 10-hour operating time.

