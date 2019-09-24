How construction project tracking benefits from satellite sechnology

Tracking construction projects has perennially concerned construction managers tasked with making spur-of-the-moment big decisions tied to bottom lines.

In a world where most transport relies on Google Maps, it only stands to reason why the construction industry isn’t far behind with new satellite-based project tracking technologies set forth by tech start-ups. Being more than a route-mapping tool, Google Maps is yet to evolve into something that’s credibly useful at scale for construction companies virtually overseeing projects across multiple locations.

Since Google’s launch of its Earth services, the tool hasn’t proved effective due to poor quality imagery affecting the visual perspective needed to monitor construction sites.

Satellite imaging is a capacity enhancer for infrastructure operators to conduct site surveys, country-wide explorations of potential construction sites, and likely environmental costs as a result of undertaking construction activity in those locations.

Detailed images of sites provide companies full access wherever they are, virtually taking charge of cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary project teams to accomplish a wide range of project aims. A great ongoing project, the New Port Project (NPP), in the state of Qatar is dubbed to be one of the world’s most pioneering port developments. The size of the megaproject suggests its one-of-a-kind status where never before did a marine facility or harbor exist in the Persian Gulf.

The project involved overseeing mounds of materials transported both offshore and onshore within established timelines while preserving the environment. The resources afforded by a big budget aren’t a comfortable choice for a lot of construction companies without high-value customers.

Let’s track how satellite imaging has changed how construction projects are managed.

Improving Construction Project Management at Scale

With BIM 3D modelling and construction project management software, projects have become more synchronized than ever with the design and construction phases now closely monitored.

Satellite imaging can loop project managers into the real-time build process of sites. Knowing the extent of bricklaying completed for a planned government hospital would tell you exactly how long it would take before you reach a certain level of work completion as laid out in your construction contract.

Having such holistic insight is key to everyone from architects to field engineers, as on-ground activity often changes course to meet feasibility needs. A combination of advanced satellite imagery data and cloud project management generates a rich repository of critical real-time data to make sense of the progress on any project.

Artificial intelligence devices, when integrated with satellite imaging tools, decode the data gathered, where algorithms translate complex readings of the project’s goings-on into lucid reports of where and how possible amends and upgrades should be executed.

Satellite trackers have evolved to even track projects based on their nature. If it’s a residential project, trackers provide intelligent updates tied to the residential building process, identifying to the user the existing construction stage of the build. Receiving customized project data informs construction businesses about how aligned their building practices are to produce the finished product outlined in the design specifications or drawings.

Advanced capabilities of this nature allow companies to scale multiple projects in multiple locations simultaneously. There’s immense potential for things to go wrong, and with the distinctive characteristics of projects around the globe–mismanagement of projects can prove incredibly costly.

High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Empowers a Culture of Safety

Safety can never be overrated in an industry that records the highest number of worker deaths.

Every May OSHA runs safety training programs, the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, for construction workers to get grounded in the latest safety techniques when operating in both restricted and non-restricted zones. Aside from the four key fatalities enlisted by OSHA, certain worker incidents have made construction firms reassess their safety initiatives.



A lot of construction work zones can be too inaccessible for human intervention to perform safety inspections. Here’s where technology cuts through the danger to help site managers plan effective rescue plans for job site hazards. Procore lays out safety principles with actionable stand down tips.

Satellite imaging procures high-definition aerial images that can be zoomed in to analyze whether sites, workers, and equipment are up to code. Preventative measures not only for workers but for project assets would enhance overall safety, with satellites providing up-to-date images of project progress.

Ensuring projects run on time keeps cost and revenue predictions on point. It enables a data-backed workflow that flows smoothly from design through completion.

Satellite sensors are equipped for a wide range of site evaluations–even that of the competitors’. Competitor analysis forms a key strategic benchmark for construction clients attempting to outbid their rivals on high-revenue projects.

Staying current on emerging construction markets and sites has made monitoring work quality vis-a-vis competitor projects much easier, helping managers make real-time decisions without second thoughts.

Satellite Technology Enables Progress Evaluation

Earthimages is a novel nifty tool to search for fresh satellite imagery where updates on the progress of various construction activities become available in line with the type of search query. The platform can be synced into other project functions such as site evaluations, safety inspections, job assessment–to recognize risks and hurdles to projects before they snowball into graver issues.

Providing optical imagery in high resolution allows users of the app to take a microscopic view of the project and assess if established code and procedures are being implemented.

Future of Satellite Imaging

Satellite tracking will only make project projections more accurate in the coming decades. The GPS technology is being modernized to sync with satellite positioning to perform large-scale surveys in record time.

Faster acquisition of GPS satellites will better direct site supervision by syncing orbital and timing information via a mobile-based cloud management system. The greater the acceptance of innovative technology, the greater the odds for construction and engineering to hit what most regard “impossible targets” in growingly complex markets.

