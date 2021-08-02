How telemedicine has permanently changed the healthcare landscape

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the world since early last year, going to the doctor and dealing with healthcare, in general, was a huge pain. Since everything has been uprooted by the pandemic, it has also become increasingly difficult to get in-person treatment for various healthcare needs. This has led to a massive rise in telemedicine over the last few years.

In general, telemedicine has to do with taking care of various healthcare needs remotely. Whether having to do with diagnoses via face-to-face visits, or cloud-based record-keeping that makes sharing a patient’s medical history much easier, telemedicine has vastly improved the overall efficiency and functionality of the healthcare world.

Over the years, telemedicine has evolved and improved to provide patients and doctors alike with a plethora of tools to help better maintain solid healthcare practices. I want to take a quick look at some of the ways telemedicine has improved healthcare over the last few years by taking a look at the different types of products and apps that are out there today.

How can telemedicine improve healthcare?

To start, it’s important to understand what telemedicine really is. The Oxford Dictionary defines telecommunication as “the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of technology.” While this is pretty vague, the key here is the word “remote.” Anything that has to do with healthcare that doesn’t involve in-person face-to-face contact is considered telemedicine.

Everything from cloud-based medical records to checkups with your doctor via Zoom call is considered telemedicine. There are dozens of apps and devices that help with various telemedicine obstacles, and they can be broken down into three main categories: patient monitoring, real-time telemedicine, and cloud-based records

These categories are mostly self-explanatory. Patient monitoring refers to an app that monitors a specific aspect of a patient’s life to ensure the best medical treatment. One example of this is the Whisper AI Hearing System, which works with local doctors to provide care for its hearing aid users.

Then, of course, there’s real-time telemedicine, which has become more common since the COVID pandemic’s inception. Apps like OnCall give users the ability to see a doctor in real-time, without having to worry about getting to a doctor’s office.

The most prevalent category for telemedicine has to do with record-keeping and sharing. Doctors and patients have been sharing information with each other remotely for decades, and increases in technology have expanded upon this ability.

In addition to medical records like X-rays and medical history, patients can now easily share medical information with doctors digitally. You see examples of this especially with dermatology, radiology, and other areas where images can be used to diagnose or help treat certain conditions.

Telemedicine is here to stay

As I mentioned earlier, telemedicine has been around since long before the COVID pandemic, though the virus certainly forced some changes further in that direction. Despite the fact that things are beginning to open back up, it looks like telemedicine is here to stay.

For businesses in the healthcare industry, telemedicine is definitely the way of the future. It will soon be hard for traditional healthcare to compete with the convenience that is offered by various applications and programs.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a tech genius to integrate telemedicine into your business. There are various tools and companies available that offer telemedicine app development solutions for new and existing healthcare businesses.

As technology continues to advance, so too will the abilities of telemedicine for nearly every aspect of the healthcare world. While it may be impossible to replicate all of the benefits of an in-person doctor’s visit, people will gladly take any convenience they can to make healthcare a more simple process.

