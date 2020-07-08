How to easily switch from iOS to Android and vice versa

iOS and Android are the leading contenders in the operating system arena, and many people wonder if switching from one to another is a good idea. Last year when I bought an Apple iPhone Xs from Phonebot to switch over from my Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, I learned this the hard way. Yes, it can be a rather complicated process to turn away from iOS to Android or vice versa so let’s explore the various options and see which one is the most suitable.

What a person will need to transfer

The most important data to transfer are:

Contacts

Photos

Calendar

Important documents

The best apps to do the job

Now, on to the apps, which can help in facilitating the transferring from one operating system to the other. There are some common apps for both iOS to Android and Android to iOS. Some apps work better for either iOS to Android switch or Android to iOS switch. Given below are the best applications available in the app store or the play store that can do the job of data transfer:

Apps that work for transferring data both ways

Google Drive

Google Drive is perhaps the best application a person can get if they want to transfer data from their old phone to their new phone. It does not matter if a person is switching from Apple to Samsung or any other android phone or from Android phones to iPhone. The switcher can count on this dependable app to do its job effortlessly and adequately.

Features

15 GB of free storage for any user, upgradable through Google One

Directly save any attachments from emails to Google Drive if the need arises

Supports saving all types of files

Share any file by changing the settings from private to public

Encrypted with SSL for added safety

Easy search for pictures or documents using the search bar

Work with Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Forms, Google Drawings, and more

Use this app offline or online

The way a person can use this app to transfer files from iPhone to Android phones or vice versa is by storing whatever he or she needs onto the app. Then they can gain access to these files from any device using their email and password. Download the pictures or contacts or files according to need. Even if one does not download, it will be safe on Google drive, and they can get it anytime they want as long as they remember the password to their account.

SHAREit

This app is one of the best apps that can help users to transfer photos, videos, documents, and everything in between with lightning speed. The operating system of a device does not matter; anyone will be able to share data from one device to another. A person can send or receive files and others from a computer, mac or otherwise, and any device.

Features

Superfast transfer rate up to 20mb/second which is faster than Bluetooth

A person can transfer any file, photo, video, documents, music, or even applications

Download or share songs and listen to it online or offline with high quality

It comes with an inbuilt video player for any type of format. A high definition option is available.

Users can personalize their app by using wallpapers, stickers, GIFs, and the like

Available for any phone, tablet, notebook, or computer

Send or receive files at lightning speed

No matter what the operating system is, a person can transfer whatever they want using SHAREit. Connect the two devices between which the transfer is going to take place. To send files, press the send button and choose the data one wants to send. As for the device that needs to receive, press the receiving button, and accept the transfer.

Best app for iOS for an Android switch

Dropbox

Dropbox is another excellently reviewed data transfer app that had made it to the top when it comes to transferring data from an iPhone to an android phone. The best thing about Dropbox is that it is free for up to 2GB storage. After this, one can expand by paying a small amount for excellent features.

Features

Enables file syncing across any device

Keeps all data in one place with easy accessibility

Automatic backup and syncing

Keeps the data safe

Edit or erase data on any device, whether it be a phone or a PC or Mac

This apps works like Google Drive. A person can access any file they upload or save on this app through any device. So, someone who is switching from iOS to Android can upload the files they want to transfer on this app and get them after finalizing the switch.

Best app for Android to iOS switch

Move to iOS App

This Move to iOS app is the best data transfer app for Android to iOS switches. What sets this app apart from the others is that it can directly and securely transfer files from one operating system to another. As a result, there is no need to first move it to a PC or Mac and then to the new phone. It is also very safe because the app uses the person’s private network to make the transfer.

Features

Transfers all data from free apps and inbuilt apps like photos, contacts, messages, and the like

Does not require any third party to facilitate the transfer

Secure data transfer thanks to the use of private network and private internet connection

1.7 MB app storage size

Works on iOS 9 and Android 4.0 or above

For the appMove to iOS, it works similarly to SHAREit. A person can choose what they want to transfer and make the transfer then and there.

Conclusion

With these apps, the switch from Apple to Samsung or any Android phone and vice versa will be extremely easy and convenient. It will take some time to get used to the new operating system, but the worst part of the switch that is the data transfer will be over.

