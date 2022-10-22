How to remove iPhone activation lock without the previous owner

The newly released iPhone 14 series is the current topic of the moment. However, not everyone can afford to shell out thousands of dollars on a new device.

For most consumers, second-hand iPhones are another option.

But buying a pre-owned iPhone has its drawbacks. For instance, the seller may forget to remove the iCloud Activation Lock. If so, you’ll be stuck on the iCloud Activation Lock screen while setting up your device.

iCloud Activation Lock is a Find My iPhone feature that requires an Apple ID and password when someone tries to disable Find My iPhone, erase your data, or reactivate your iDevice, even if that someone is you.

In this article, we’ll show you two working methods of removing the iCloud Activation Lock on a used iPhone, even without the previous owner’s intervention.

The first method is via DNS Bypass, and the second is using AnyUnlock, a proprietary iPhone password unlocker.

Method 1: How to remove iPhone Activation Lock using DNS Bypass

Image: Unsplash

Using the DNS Bypass method, you can bypass the iCloud Activation Lock without bothering the original owner.

However, removing the iCloud Activation Lock via DNS Bypass has its challenges. For instance, it is a temporal solution and only works with iOS devices running iOS 8 to iOS 10 in select regions and countries.

Furthermore, it’s a long, tedious, and technical process. Finally, there’s no guarantee that it’ll work.

That said, here’s how to remove iCloud Activation Lock via DNS Bypass:

First, you’ll need to restart your device. This could be an iPhone or iPad. Now, choose your Country and Language.

Image: KnowTechie

When prompted, enter your new DNS server details as follows: – USA/North America: 104. 154.51.7.

– Europe: 104. 155.28.90.

– Asia: 104. 155.220.58.

– Rest of the world: 78. 109. 17.60.

When done, tap the back button.

Now, connect to your preferred Wi-Fi network.

Image: KnowTechie

Click on Done, then Activation help. You should get a success message at this point. Tap Menu, preview the available apps and select the option containing the previous owner’s details, including the iCloud Activation Unlock password.

Method 2: How to remove iPhone Activation Lock using Anylock iPhone Password Unlocker

As mentioned earlier, you can also bypass the iCloud Activation Lock without the original owner by using AnyUnlock iPhone Password Unlocker.

ⓘ Note that you’ll need to jailbreak your device to do this.

Therefore, Unlike the DNS Bypass method, Anynlock iPhone Password Unlocker works with any iOS device running iOS 12.3 or later in all regions and countries.

It is also simple and easy to use, with an infinitely higher success rate.

Here’s how to remove iCloud Activation Lock with Anynlock iPhone Password Unlocker on a Windows PC.

First, download and install Anylock iPhone Unlocker for Windows. Launch the Anylock iPhone Unlocker you just installed.

Image: KnowTechie

Connect your iDevice and click on Start Now.

Image: KnowTechie

Ensure that you read and understand the Warning information. If you’re okay with it, check the consent box and click on Jailbreak Now. Note that there are other cons of jailbreaking your device.

Image: KnowTechie

Click on Start Now to commence the jailbreaking process. Wait for a success message.

Image: KnowTechie

Furthermore, make sure to review the information in the Note section of the success screen. Click Done when finished.

Image: KnowTechie

How to remove iCloud Activation Lock with Anylock iPhone Password Unlocker on a Mac PC:

First, download and install Anylock iPhone Unlocker for Mac. Launch the Anylock iPhone Unlocker. Click on Bypass iCloud Activation Lock.

Image: KnowTechie

Connect your iOS device to your Mac and click on Start Now.

Image: KnowTechie

Confirm your device’s key information and put your device into DFU mode. Once the jailbreaking is completed, review the information on the page and click on Bypass Now.

Image: KnowTechie

You’ll get a success notification once the process is complete. Read up the on-screen information and click Done and you’re all set.

Image: KnowTechie

That’s how easy it is to bypass iCloud Activation Lock using the Anylock iPhone Password Unlocker.

AnyUnlock iPhone Password Unlocker is a complete and robust iOS unlocking toolkit.

Not only can you use it to bypass iCloud Activation Lock, but it can also help iPhone/iPad/iPod touch users to unlock forgotten passwords, bypass MDM, unlock Apple ID, and remove SIM Lock, among others.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.