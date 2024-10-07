Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

If your audio doesn’t match up with your video, it can make your video look bad and hard to watch. This can happen because of technical problems or if the video and audio don’t sync up properly.

To fix this issue, you’ll need a good video editor. One of the best audio synchronizer tools is Wondershare Filmora.

It has great features and an easy-to-use interface that makes syncing your audio with your video much easier. It also has an auto beat sync feature to help you out.

Why Do Video and Audio Sometimes Get Out of Sync Over Time?

Sometimes, the sound and picture in a video don’t match up, which can happen for a few reasons.

For example, if the speed of the video and the speed of the sound are different, or if there are problems with the internet while watching online, the sound might get ahead or behind the picture.

This can also happen if the video isn’t edited correctly, if there’s something wrong with the device or app you’re using, or if the video file itself is damaged.

Even if everything starts fine, these problems can cause the sound and picture to go out of sync as the video plays.

Preparation for Syncing Audio With Video

Preparing is essential to ensure that the sound matches the video perfectly. Here are some helpful tips:

Create a loud sound (like a clap) to match the video with a separate audio file.

Consider using a clapperboard, which marks the scene and creates a loud clap sound.

Remember to clap on camera before saying “Action” at the start of each new scene. If you forget, you can also clap at the end before stopping recording—this is called a Tail Slate!

After recording your video with these claps, syncing the audio in an editing program is simple. Wondershare Filmora is a great tool for this.

How To Sync Audio With Video Using Filmora

Wondershare Filmora, an audio synchronization software, is one of the most used video editors. It can help all video creators deliver the best they can. This incredible software from Wondershare contains multiple features that can polish any video.

One of Filmora Video Editor’s most fantastic features is Auto-sync video and audio.This tool helps you match the sound with the video perfectly. Using simple buttons and settings, you can make the sound play faster or slower to align with the video.

Auto Audio Sync works hard by automatically syncing audio and video together. Filmora is an all-in-one video editor with everything you need to create incredible videos.

It’s easy to use with a simple layout, drag-and-drop editing, and many powerful tools to help you edit like a pro.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Get Your Files Ready:

First, download the audio and video synchronization tool Filmora and open a New Project. Import your video and audio files and put them on the timeline to get started.

Select Both Audio and Video Files

Click to select both the audio and video files on the timeline.

Click on the Auto Sync Icon

Look for the “Auto Synchronization” icon in the toolbar below the Import Media section. Click on it and let Filmora do its magic!





Note: You’ll need a Premium ID of Wondershare Filmora to use the Auto Synchronization feature.



Wait for the Sync to Finish

Filmora will start syncing your files; you’ll see a message saying, “Synchronization in process.” Wait until it’s done. Finish Your Editing

Once the audio and video are perfectly synced, delete any extra audio from the camera. Click the “Export” button to save your video!

Wrapping it all up

Syncing audio with video is essential for making your videos look professional and enjoyable. When the sound doesn’t match the video, it can be distracting for viewers.

Whether you’re dealing with slight delays or significant mismatches, Wondershare Filmora provides a user-friendly solution to fix these issues quickly.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced editor, Filmora offers the tools needed to synchronize sound with video effectively.

What are your thoughts on syncing audio with video? Have you ever faced challenges with mismatched sound and picture in your projects? We’d love to hear your experiences and tips! Share your insights in the comments below

