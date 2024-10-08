Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

NOTE: You’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership to get Amazon’s Prime Day pricing. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires. Amazon

Here’s a wake-up call you never knew you needed! Ditch the flood fears with the Govee WiFi Water Sensor, previously priced at $54.99, now a steal at just $26.75.

That’s a whopping 51% off its usual cost. This Amazon Prime Day, safeguard your sanctum before this deal dries up on October 9.

Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3 Pack 4.3 $54.99 The Govee WiFi Water Sensor is a reliable solution for water leak detection. Receive real-time alerts via email, app notifications, and phone alerts when leaks occur, even when you're away. What We Like: Loud Alarm with Mute: The 100dB water alarm provides a loud alert, silenced with the mute button once the leak is detected.

Drip and Leak Alerts: Detect pipe dripping and leaks with multiple water detector probes, easily named using the app.

Connects to Multiple Sensors: The WiFi gateway connects to multiple sensors (up to 10) for stronger signal transmission.

IP66 Waterproof: Fully sealed with IP66 waterproof design for extended use in high moisture areas. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Got a basement that likes to pool up or a bathroom that occasionally turns into a mini lake? With these sensors, catch the trouble before it’s an insurance claim.

They offer real-time alerts and multiple notifications for any detected drips or leaks. Stay one step ahead of the water wherever you are.

What’s even cooler? You can connect multiple sensors under one roof with a single gateway. It’s like having an ever-watchful eye in each prone-to-wetness corner of your home.

And with adjustable volume settings, control how loudly these alerts ring out. Customize to either wake the house or just give a gentle nudge.

Each package contains three sensors and one gateway, effectively creating a trio of guardians against surprise spills and unwanted water.

Even in the dead of night, if your forgetful self leaves a tap slightly running, the loud alarm (with an optional mute because, let’s face it—sometimes peace is needed) will nudge you towards a dry solution.

The setup process? A breeze. And maintenance comes easy, too.

Place these sleek little sentinels anywhere moisture might muster—an under-sink cabinet, near the water heater, or beside the washing machine—and then, just get on with life. No more poking around in dark, damp corners.

Don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers like water. Secure your home, save your sanity, and shower in savings. Dive into the Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3 Pack on Amazon before this floodgate of a deal closes.

Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3 Pack 4.3 $54.99 The Govee WiFi Water Sensor is a reliable solution for water leak detection. Receive real-time alerts via email, app notifications, and phone alerts when leaks occur, even when you're away. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.