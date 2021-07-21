Android is constantly adding new and improved features to try and enhance the user experience. Some of those features are absolute game changers, while others tend to fly under the radar. Today, we want to take a look at a feature that probably falls in the latter category.

A couple of years ago, Android added the ability to view multiple apps at once on your smartphone. With this feature, users can double their productivity (or social media browsing) by viewing two apps at one time.

Now, not every app is able to be viewed in split-screen mode. Certain Android apps, like video games, force a full-screen view, so they won’t work with this feature. But if you’re looking to watch a YouTube video while scrolling through your Twitter feed, this is the perfect feature for you. Here’s how you can set it up.

How to set up split screen apps on Android

Android’s multi-app split-screen feature is a great tool that you can use to maximize the potential of your Android device.

Now you’ll be able to check out all of those cat videos on TikTok without having to lose your place in your Instagram feed. Follow these steps to open two apps at once on your Android device.

Open the first app you want to view Open the recent app explorer (the vertical three-line menu on Samsung devices and a swipe-up motion on Pixel) on your phone Tap and hold the app icon at the top of the first app Select Open in split-screen view Select the second app you wish to open

And there you go. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to view both apps on your Android device at the same time. From here, you can scroll through both apps, resize them to fit your needs, or revert back to viewing one of the apps by dragging the resize buttons.

Now you can unlock your Android device’s full multi-tasking potential with split-screen apps.

