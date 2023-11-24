Save $50 on one of our favorite webcams for Black Friday

This Black Friday, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 webcam is here to supercharge your video calls, live streams, and content creation, and it comes with an amazing deal.

Save a stupendous $50 off its original price of $329, bringing it down to a fantastic $282.55.

Use the coupon code OBSBOTKT on Amazon to reap the benefits of this deal, which starts on November 24th and runs through to November 26th.

Promo Code: OBSBOTKT OBSBOT Tiny 2 Webcam 4K Voice, AI Tracking Webcam 4.5 $329.00 The OBSBOT Tiny 2 is a 4K webcam that comes equipped with a 1/1.5-inch sensor, supports up to 60 FPS, and features autofocus capabilities along with HDR light correction for superior video quality. What We Like: Excellent video quality: With its support of up to 4K resolution at an impressive frame rate of sixty per second (60 FPS), expect crisp clear visuals during your calls or streams.

Innovative control options: Beyond traditional controls, the webcam provides you access to voice commands and gestures making user interaction more intuitive.

Superior light management: The HDR light correction feature ensures great visibility under varied lighting conditions keeping your image well-lit throughout use.

Amazon Price Match Guarantee: You are assured competitive pricing as Amazon offers to match lower prices found elsewhere ensuring maximum value on your purchase Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Feature-packed Tiny 2 webcam

Video: YouTube

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 is a feature-packed AI-powered 4K webcam with multiple top-tier features. Boasting an ultra-large 1/1.5″ CMOS sensor, it’s equipped to handle high-quality video smoothly.

The Tiny 2’s all-pixel autofocus feature helps maintain sharp and clear picture quality, and the AI tracking with auto zoom ensures that you’re always in the frame during your video calls or streaming sessions.

READ MORE: Review: Obsbot Tiny 4K AI-powered webcam

More impressively, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 webcam comes with dynamic gesture control and voice control, offering expanded interaction capabilities and easy operation without touching your computer.

Furthermore, it’s equipped with PixGain HDR to enhance video quality in contrasting light conditions and even has a Beauty Mode for perfect shots every time.

Image: OBSBOT

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

By also prioritizing privacy, the Tiny 2 webcam includes an upgraded Privacy Mode, ensuring peace of mind when your webcam isn’t in use.

These features, coupled with the sleek and compact design of the OBSBOT Tiny 2, make it a great value for its regular price.

However, on this Black Friday, the OBSBOT Tiny 2 webcam becomes an even more remarkable deal.

You can seize this innovative webcam for just $282.55, down from its original price of $329, but remember, to get the discount, you must use code OBSBOTKT on Amazon.

Promo Code: OBSBOTKT OBSBOT Tiny 2 Webcam 4K Voice, AI Tracking Webcam 4.5 $329.00 The OBSBOT Tiny 2 is a 4K webcam that comes equipped with a 1/1.5-inch sensor, supports up to 60 FPS, and features autofocus capabilities along with HDR light correction for superior video quality. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.