Hurry! The Fitbit Versa 4 is down to its best price yet

Nobody likes to overpay for tech, even when it’s a nifty smartwatch like the Fitbit Versa 4. And today, folks, we’ve tracked down a deal that will make your wallets heavy and your hearts light.

At a cheeky price of $149.95, the Versa 4 is $50 off the usual $199.95 – hello, extra cash for your latte fund! But what can this clever contraption do for you? Fear not, let’s dive in.

$50 OFF Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch $149.95 For anyone looking to upgrade their fitness regimen, this deal on the Fitbit Versa 4 is a no-brainer. Not only do all the top-notch health and fitness features come at a discounted price, but you also get a 6-month premium membership thrown in. What We Like: Daily Readiness Score: Assesses your fitness and recovery state and suggests optimum workout intensity.

In-depth Sleep Analysis: Provides a Sleep Score and breakdown of sleep stages for improved rest.

Stress Management Score: Offers insight into your body's response to stressors. Check Availability See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Ever wanted to know when to HIIT it and when to sit it? The Versa 4 has you sorted. With a Daily Readiness Score feature, the Versa 4 tells you whether it’s time to go beast mode or beast “node.”

Too cold to venture outside in your gym shorts? Don’t fret – you can take a look at your daily stats right from the comforts of your heated abode.

When you do decide to take that hike, bike, or paddle, have a gander at your active zone minutes, workout intensity map, or, if you’re a tad forgetful, your automatic exercise tracker.

It’s raining, you say? Pshaw, the Versa 4 laughs in the face of a drizzle with its impressive 50-meter water resistance.

Sleep gets some love, too. Check out your Sleep Score, or personalize your own Sleep Profile. Up before dawn and don’t want to wake the kids?

Use the smart wake alarm. And if you’re grappling with stress (who isn’t?) – keep tabs on your daily Stress Management Score.”

Let’s not forget those little extras – texts, phone notifications, Fitbit Pay. Sound like the smartwatch you’ve been looking for?

This deal is better than a double rainbow, but like all good things, it’s not going to last. Get your Versa 4 now before the price goes back to its less-lovely self.

On a final note, the Versa 4 also comes with a 6-month Premium membership.

From personalized insights to advanced analytics, it’s the cherry on top of an already tasty deal. So get going, champ – a healthier you is just a click away!

$50 OFF Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch $149.95 For anyone looking to upgrade their fitness regimen, this deal on the Fitbit Versa 4 is a no-brainer. Not only do all the top-notch health and fitness features come at a discounted price, but you also get a 6-month premium membership thrown in. Check Availability See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news