If you’re a Cox subscriber, change your passwords – the company says they were hacked

Cox Communications has disclosed a data breach that compromised some sensitive information for some of its customers. The company says that “an unknown person had impersonated a Cox agent and gained access to a small number of customer accounts.”

Initially reported by BleepingComputer, Cox has been sending letters in the mail to its customer detailing the security breach. The company learned of the breach back in October. However, customers are just now started to receive these notifications.

The company says that the bad actor had access to several pieces of information stored in users’ Cox accounts. Things like names, addresses, and phone numbers were compromised as well as Cox account information like account numbers, PIN codes, email addresses, and account security questions.

Thankfully, Cox also stated that financial information and passwords were not compromised. Regardless, the company has suggested that customers monitor their financial accounts and change any passwords that were the same as their Cox passwords.

How to change your Cox password

Image: KnowTechie

You’re going to want to change your password to ensure that your account is safe. Here’s how:

Go to Cox.com Log in to your account Click on the Account box arrow to open your Profile Find the Update password section

Fortunately, it looks like the number of people affected by the breach is relatively low, considering the number of customers that the company has. Again, if you are a Cox customer, be sure to change your password and any similar passwords you might have.

