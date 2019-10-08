If you’re a DJ, whatever you do, don’t update to macOS Catalina just yet

Apple’s newest operating system, macOS Catalina, is upon us. With it comes a lot of really cool changes and quality-of-life improvements, but some of those changes could cause some issues. If you’re just a regular ole daily user that uses it for light work and browsing, you can probably update without worry, but if you are a DJ, you’re going to want to hold off for a bit.

The reason is that with the release of Catalina, Apple officially does away with iTunes, replacing it with the boringly-named Music. No big deal, right? The files will just transfer over and you’ll be able to continue to jam out. Well, kind of.

iTunes used a file type called XML. Music does not. The XML file type is how other apps (in this case, DJ apps) share song libraries with each other. “Share iTunes Library XML with other applications” made accessing your various songs and playlists in apps like Traktor and Serato a breeze. That’s no longer the case with Catalina, so if you DJ and use the iTunes library to share music with your apps, your best bet is to hold off for a bit.

It will only be a matter of time before these app developers update their software, with some like Traktor already offering a public beta of a Catalina build.

Anyways, yeah, that’s the news. If you DJ, you’re going to want to hold off on the latest Apple macOS update for a bit longer.

