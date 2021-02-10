IKEA is selling a wooden hand for your gaming headsets and yeah, it’s really weird

IKEA’s collaboration with Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand has just released in China, with over 30 products for budget-conscious gamers. Most of the range is your normal fare: mouse mats, lighting, and desks, but then there is the Lånespelare accessories stand.

This ¥129.00 (around $20) wooden hand is supposed to take the place of whatever stands you’re already using for your headset or controller. I could see this being a decent controller stand, with ample space between the fingers to hold a USB cable while charging. It’s still a bit odd though, so expect lots of questions from, well, anybody that sees it.

The only range of gamer-centric IKEA furniture that was developed in partnership with Asus is the UPPSPEL range, which includes things like a standing desk. This range features Asus’ ROG motifs and is probably a good match for that RGB-festooned ROG motherboard inside your computer.

The rest of the ranges were developed by IKEA, using the knowledge that the collaboration with Asus produced. These include the Huvudspelare range which has a gaming chair and gaming desk, Utespelare and Matchspel which have gaming chairs, and Lanespelare which has the aforementioned wooden hand and other accessories. Oh, and it also has this wonderful pillow, which unfolds into a full-body hoodie so you can sleep in it.

The IKEA gaming range is available in China now, from IKEA Japan in May, and globally in October 2021.

