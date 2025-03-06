Look, we all know the panic of a dying phone. But for less than the cost of a fancy lunch, you can snag this INIU slim 10000mAh portable charger at a whopping 64% off with promo code 6XGER7UP.

At just $8.99 (down from $25), this pocket-friendly power bank packs enough juice to fully charge most phones two to three times over.

And unlike those brick-sized battery packs that make your pockets look like you’re smuggling a Nintendo Switch, this one’s slim enough to forget about.

What’s cool about it:

• Triple charging ports (because sharing is caring)

• Built-in flashlight for those “where did my keys go?” moments

• Fast charging capabilities to get you powered up quickly

• Slim design that won’t make your pants look ridiculous

The built-in safeguards mean you won’t fry your devices, and the LED display lets you know exactly how much power you’ve got left–no more “will it or won’t it” charging roulette.

At this price, it’s basically the cost of two fancy coffee drinks, except this won’t leave you jittery and crashed by noon.

Plus, with 10000mAh capacity, it’s got enough power to keep your doom-scrolling habit alive through any adventure or power outage.

Grab this deal while it lasts – at 64% off, these are likely to sell faster than hotcakes at a lumberjack convention. Just enter code 6XGER7UP at checkout to get the full discount.

$9 w/ Promo Code: 6XGER7UP INIU Portable Charger Slim 10000mAh Power Bank $29.99 $17.99 The INIU Portable Charger Slim 10000mAh Power Bank offers fast, reliable charging for your devices on the go, with its ultra-slim design making it easy to carry in your pocket or bag. What We Like: Slim design fits easily in pockets.

Fast charging with advanced technology.

Reliable 10000mAh capacity for multiple charges.

Safe and efficient power delivery. Check Availability

