Instagram is down for a ton of people right now

Instagram is currently experiencing issues for thousands of its users right now.

According to Downdetector, 7,168 people have reported an outage. That number first started rising at 9 AM ET. That number has seemed to stabilize but reports continue to roll in on Twitter and more.

Image: KnowTechie

Reports are showing that users are getting kicked from their accounts. Some are even getting warnings that their account has been suspended.

One Downdetector user notes, “Same issue as everyone below – app suddenly crashed around 9 and got the “your account has been suspended” message.”

Another person notes, “For no reason my account was disabled, I tried to log in with codes via email and sms, but nothing…now its just loding [sic] and my my friends are saying user not found and my business account is empty!”

Other users are simply unable to load a refreshed version of their feed. Those aren’t getting any suspension messages. Currently, that is what KnowTechie team members are experiencing.

Instagram is currently looking into the outage

The company has sent out a tweet letting users know they are looking into things.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

We’ll continue to update this as more information is made available.

