Instagram is scrapping the ‘swipe up’ feature and replacing it with stickers

Instagram Stories has been one of the platform’s most-used features since it was launched over four years ago. Ever since then, the company has continued to test out new features for the disappearing posts.

Now, according to The Verge (and confirmed by Instagram), the company is making a pretty significant change to how verified accounts and accounts with over 10,000 followers share links through the feature. The iconic “swipe up” is going away.

Starting August 30, users will no longer be able to point followers to external links by getting them to swipe up on the post. Instead, Instagram will be using another popular Stories feature to make that happen – stickers.

According to Instagram, “link stickers” can “streamline the stories creation experience,” while offering more “creative control” for users.

When the change happens at the end of the month, only users that currently have the “swipe up” feature will be able to add link stickers, but that may change in the future. According to The Verge, Instagram is “still evaluating” rolling it out to more users.

Personally, I would love to see this added in. I’m neither verified nor have over 10,000 followers, but at present, it’s difficult to share certain things without changing my bio link, and who really wants to do that?

