Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s latest iPad Mini, the seventh generation, is now available at its lowest price ever, starting at $399, which is a $100 discount.

This model features a compact 8.3-inch screen, making it highly portable and easy to use with one hand. It comes with options for 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage, with prices of $399, $499, and $699 respectively.

What we like

The A17 Pro chip performs better than the entry-level iPad’s A14 Bionic chip.

Support for Apple Intelligence, enabling various AI-based features.

Compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro.

Enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and faster USB-C performance.

Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering these discounts, making the iPad Mini a more attractive option at $399 compared to its usual price of $499.

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) $499.00 $399.00 The 7th generation iPad Mini, powered by the A17 Pro chip, offers a compact and powerful experience with advanced performance and improved efficiency, perfect for on-the-go use. What We Like: A17 Pro chip for faster performance.

Compact, travel-friendly size.

Enhanced battery efficiency.

Ideal for multitasking and media. Check Availability

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news