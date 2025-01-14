A new leak reveals iPhone 17 Air’s record-breaking thinness

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

From previous rumors, the iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the Plus variant in the upcoming iPhone series, could be the exciting iPhone update we have all been waiting for.

The device, boasting a rumored 6mm-thick design, was already set to become the thinnest iPhone ever.

Now, a fresh leak from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the device may be even thinner.

All the signs point to thinness being iPhone 17 Air’s only redeeming quality

Kuo claims the upcoming iPhone 17 Air could be just 5.5mm thick, the thinnest measurement we have ever heard of.

It also means that the iPhone 17 Air will dethrone Apple’s sleekest smartphone to date, the iPhone 6, which measures 6.9mm.

Meanwhile, the M4 iPad Pro sports Apple’s thinnest design at 5.1mm, and it will keep its crown, at least for a few more years, until Apple unveils an even thinner iPad or iPhone design.

Either way, besides the iPhone 17 Air’s unbelievable thinness, Kuo reiterates that the Air model won’t feature a SIM tray—in every market.

It’s a limitation exclusive to the current generation of iPhones and only in the US.

So, Apple is taking a giant leap, as the eSIM market isn’t seamless in several markets, and while Apple sells iPhones in China, the eSIM tech isn’t available in that country.

As such, Apple won’t be able to sell the iPhone 17 Air there, making it almost impossible for the device to gain traction internationally.

Ultimately, the iPhone 17 Air’s primary selling point seems to be its sleekness.

Even if it offers mediocre specs, Apple could fetch a premium price based on its thinness alone, without any exclusive software or hardware perks.

iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Pro? Which one would you get?

