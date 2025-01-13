Apple’s thinnest-ever iPhone 17 Air to arrive in September

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Apple’s apparently cooking up its skinniest iPhone yet, and they’re calling it the iPhone 17 Air because… well, of course they are.

According to Bloomberg, this new supermodel iPhone is going on a serious diet, shaving off two whole millimeters from current models.

For the spec nerds out there, we’re talking about a device that will make the iPhone 6 – Apple’s previous skinny champion – look positively chunky.

We’ve heard about this device before, about how the thinnest ever iPhone may come with a ProMotion display, and have a thickness of 0.19-0.23 inches.

But here’s where it gets interesting: This isn’t just about Apple’s obsession with making everything thinner.

The iPhone 17 Air is supposedly packing Apple’s first home-grown modem chip, ditching Qualcomm like a bad habit.

Think of it as Apple’s dress rehearsal for those foldable devices they’re totally not working on (but totally are) for 2026.

The price tag? Word on the street is it’ll set you back about $899 – right in that sweet spot between “I should probably eat this month” and “shut up and take my money.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this diet-conscious iPhone is truly the breath of fresh Air that Apple’s lineup needs, or if it’s just another case of tech getting too thin for its own good.

