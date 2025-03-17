Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The iPhone 17 series leaks have started surfacing online, offering a closer look at the entire lineup, with a particular focus on the iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 Air has been a subject of speculation due to its ultra-slim design. Now, tipster Sonny Dickson has shared images of dummy units, providing insight into the design and dimensions of the new models.

Initial rumors suggested it might be as thin as 5.5mm, but an analysis of the leaked dimensions indicates a thickness of approximately 5.65mm.

This remains significantly slimmer than previous iPhones, though slightly bulkier than expected.

The device measures 156.18mm in length and 74.71mm in height, positioning it as a sleek and modern addition to Apple’s lineup.

Although the leaked dummy units offer an early look at the lineup, final adjustments may still be made before launch.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

One of the most notable aspects of the iPhone 17 Air is its pricing strategy. Bloomberg reports that it may retail for around $900, the same as what the iPhone 16 Plus costs.

This strengthens earlier speculation that the Air model is set to replace the Plus variant in Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup.

However, achieving this slim profile requires trade-offs. The iPhone 17 Air will feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera, similar to the more budget-friendly iPhone 16e.

Moreover, the device will feature a 6.6-inch display and adopt Apple’s ProMotion technology, typically reserved for higher-end models.

Additionally, its battery capacity will be smaller, but Bloomberg reports that battery life will remain comparable to current iPhones.

The device is expected to be powered by Apple’s new A19 chip, while the Pro models will ship with the faster A19 Pro.

Apple is also doubling down on eSIM technology, completely removing the physical SIM tray from the iPhone 17 Air. Additionally, it will feature Apple’s C1 modem, first seen in the iPhone 16e.

