pixel
Connect with us

Deals

IPVanish is now the lowest-priced VPN service on the planet

IPVanish is offering a massive discount on its VPN service, with prices as low as $2.19/month, making it the lowest upfront pricing on top VPNs.
IPVanish VPN subscription plans and pricing.
Image: KnowTechie

If you’ve been holding out for a killer VPN deal, your wait is over. Buckle up because IPVanish just swooped in with the lowest upfront pricing on top VPNs, making even the thriftiest among us do a double-take.

Data breaches and cyber threats are the norm, a reliable VPN is non-negotiable. Whether you’re streaming, torrenting, or just surfing the web, IPVanish protects you like a digital fortress.

And guess what? They’re also throwing a massive discount party that you can’t afford to miss.

IPVanish VPN
IPVanish VPN

IPVanish serves as an entry-level VPN solution, providing brisk, dependable connections and highly configurable applications.

Get IPVanish Sale Price: $2.19/month
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Compare that to SurfShark, Nord, Express, PIA, and CyberGhost, and you’ll realize how wildly good these prices are. Seriously, it’s like buying a cup of coffee—but for online privacy!

Pricing That’s Practically Stealing:

  • Annual Plan: Just $33.48 ($2.79/month)
  • 2-Year Plan: Only $52.56 ($2.19/month)
  • Monthly Plan: $12.99 (for the commitment-phobic)

Why IPVanish?

VPNs are like personal bodyguards for your data. IPVanish stands out with:

  • No Logs: Your eyes-only browsing.
  • Unlimited Bandwidth: Stream, download, and surf without restrictions.
  • Advanced Encryption: Fort Knox-level security.
  • 10 Simultaneous Connections: Secure all your gadgets in one go.

This special promotion means these jaw-dropping prices are live on their landing pages right now! So, quit procrastinating and grab these incredible savings while you can.

Tell your friends, shout it from the rooftops, or write it in the sky—IPVanish is offering deals we may never see again. Why? Because everyone deserves top-tier online privacy without burning through their cash stack.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to lock in these savings and say hello to worry-free streaming, browsing, and a rock-solid online presence. Security is a click away. Secure your deal here.

Limited Time Offer
IPVanish VPN
IPVanish VPN

IPVanish serves as an entry-level VPN solution, providing brisk, dependable connections and highly configurable applications.

Get IPVanish
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powerful ideas in 15 minutes

Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.

Try it FREE today
EV Universe logo with turquoise bolt design.

Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.

Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.

Try it FREE today
White chevron on navy blue background.

Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors

Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment

Sign up Today

More in Deals

eBay 20% Off Deal