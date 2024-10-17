iRobot flash sale offers robot vac/mop combo for a low $269

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Hold onto your Roomba because there’s a spick-and-span savings event you don’t want to miss! Snag the robot that mops and vacuums before it zooms off at warp speed.

The iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum and Mop is shaking things up with a jaw-dropping price cut—down from $349.99 to a humble $249.99.

Why settle for one task when you can have dual-action? This little sucker cleans like your in-laws are ten minutes away: vacuuming grime, sweeping corners, and mopping those stubborn coffee spills all in neat columns of triumph.

Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum and Mop The Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum and Mop efficiently tackles cleaning tasks with a seamless blend of vacuuming and mopping functions. It adapts to your home's layout, providing a hands-off approach to maintaining cleanliness. Check Availability

Toss your old gadgets; this one’s the Swiss Army knife of robot cleaners.

Picture this: You kick back sipping a cold beverage while your techy minion scurries around mapping your house like a digital tour guide, all thanks to its snazzy Imprint® Smart Mapping.

And yes, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so feel shameless yelling “Mop the kitchen!” like your inner royalty demands it.

This model self-empties for up to 60 days. That’s right, forget about dirt until the next season premiere of your favorite drama. Feel like testing the waters yourself? Here’s a deal so good it almost comes with a mic drop.

For all the smart home sickos out there, hurry, this limited-time deal won’t scrub around forever

Get it before your floors beg for mercy, because in the battle of machines against mess, clear skies always follow a Roomba.

Seriously, snap up this deal, make every square foot spotless, and let your Roomba hustle, not you.

