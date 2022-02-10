Vimeo is down for people everywhere (updated)

UPDATE 2/10/2022 3:58pm ET: Vimeo has identified the problem and is now implementing a fix. Some outages may still occur, but the site is currently up. An image of the update can be found in the text below.

If you are a rebel and use Vimeo for watching videos over something like YouTube, then you might have noticed the website is currently down. Don’t worry, it’s not your internet.

Downdector shows a huge uptick in reports of the website being down, starting around 3pm ET. At 3:30pm ET, there were 1,376 users reporting the outage. Currently, it’s not known why the website is down, but Twitter is already heating up with users venting their frustrations on the platform.

Vimeo is also aware of the outage, noting on its status page that it is currently investigating the issue.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

Vimeo is currently addressing the issue

Vimeo has updated its status page to note a fix is being implemented and service should be restored.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available about Vimeo being down.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: