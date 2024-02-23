$400 JBL Soundbar Bundle drops to $139 in unbelievable deal

For those looking to elevate their home entertainment experience, Woot’s latest deal on the JBL Soundbar 2.0 Bundle is not to be missed.

Originally priced at $399.95, this highly-rated sound system is now available for a jaw-dropping $139.95. Is this a price mistake, or does Woot even care at this point? Regardless of their mindset, the overall winner here is you, the consumer.

So before they realize what’s going on, jump on this while you can because, according to their website, you have only four days to capitalize on the discount or until supplies run out.

JBL Soundbar 2.0 Bundle $139.95 $399.95 If you want to transform your living room, this soundbar and subwoofer combo from JBL is ideal, especially now that it's so heavily discounted. Hurry up, because this Woot deal won't be here for long. What We Like: Bundle delivers great sound and deep bass.

Surround sound perfect for movie night.

Wireless connection for clutter-free setup.

Surround sound perfect for movie night.

This JBL Soundbar offers a compact, powerful, cinematic audio experience

This JBL Soundbar offers a compact, powerful, cinematic audio experience

The JBL Soundbar 2.0 Bundle offers a comprehensive audio solution for your home. Its compact yet powerful design delivers deep bass and surround sound, bringing movies, sports, and music to life.

The built-in Dolby Digital technology ensures an authentic cinematic experience from the comfort of your sofa.

Remember, Woot’s deals are known for their limited availability and unbeatable prices, so make sure to grab yours today.

Not in the mood for a movie? No problem. With built-in Bluetooth, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. Its low-profile design fits effortlessly in front of your TV, enhancing your space without dominating it.

The bundle also includes a Subwoofer 2.0 with a 6.5-inch down-firing driver for thrilling bass and a bass port reflex port for loud and punchy sound. The wireless connection allows for a clutter-free setup and flexible placement within your home.

Connecting the JBL surround sound is seamless with the HDMI ARC or optical cable connection. This deal also includes free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, adding even more value.

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Well, give it a shot; it’s free for 30 days for first-time subscribers. If it isn’t for you, cancel before your 30 days, and you won’t be charged. Simple as that.

So what are you waiting for? Get this JBL Soundbar 2.0 bundle now and enjoy JBL’s signature sound for a fraction of the cost.

