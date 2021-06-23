John McAfee, creator of McAfee Antivirus, has been found dead in prison

John McAfee, who was best known for creating the McAfee antivirus software, has spent the last handful of years taking strange interviews, pushing crypto products, and just generally leading a life of chaos, has been found dead in his Barcelona prison cell.

The news comes from El Mundo, who claims McAfee was found in his cell, dead from an apparent suicide. No official statement regarding his death has been made yet, however.

Reports of his death came just hours after it was reported that Spain’s high court had agreed to extradite him to the US over tax evasion charges.

According to McAfee’s lawyer in a statement to Reuters, “This is the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long.”

This story is still developing.

