Which movies and TV shows top the 2024 streaming charts?

Lost in the infinite scroll of streaming services? JustWatch’s 2024 Streaming Charts are your golden ticket out of decision doom.

With data sourced from over 45 million users across 140 countries, they’ve boiled down the year into what’s actually worth your time.

In the movies category, these titles steal the spotlight:

Civil War Oppenheimer The Fall Guy

For TV show shows, these titles absolutely crushed it:

Shogun Fallout The Bear

JustWatch curates what kept streamers engaged this year by analyzing clicks and other data, resulting in a list of the best movies and shows from 2024.

Dive into these top picks and let the masses guide your next binge session. You’ve got the rest of your life to discover hidden treasures, but here’s what the world loved in 2024.

