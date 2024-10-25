Leaked renders reveal design of the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 series is all set to make its debut on November 19 with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company hasn’t officially revealed much about what to expect from the lineup besides the chipset.

However, that doesn’t stop leakers from sharing renders and key details of the ASUS ROG Phone 9 series online. A new leak details the design of the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro through renders.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro will have a similar design to the vanilla model

Folks over at 91mobiles shared renders of the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro, giving us the best look at the device yet.

The publication says they got these renders from industry insiders. From the renders one thing is pretty clear: the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro will have an identical design to the vanilla model.

Image: 91mobiles

It has the same textured back panel and camera layout as the ROG Phone 9. The renders also showcase the AeroActive Cooler X accessory attached to the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

However, from the image, it’s hard to tell if it’s the same accessory as the standard model or an upgraded version.

Image: 91mobiles

The report also mentions two colour options: Phantom Black and White. Besides the design, the report also mentions key specifications of the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

The device will flaunt a 6.78-inch Samsung Flexible AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits brightness, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Image: 91mobiles

It will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

There will be a 32MP snapper at the front for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, it will pack a 5,800mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The device will run on Android 15 out of the box.

Are you excited for the ASUS ROG Phone 9? Is it going to be your gaming phone of choice for the next generation? We would love to hear your opinions in the comments below, or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news