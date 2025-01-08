Lenovo Legion Go S is a gaming handheld that runs SteamOS

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Lenovo launched its answer to the Steam Deck , the Legion Go S handheld console, at the CES 2025. It’s the first third-party handheld console to officially ship with SteamOS out of the box.

Besides this, the company also showcased the Legion Go 2’s prototype at the same event but didn’t reveal any launch timeline.

The Legion Go S also comes with a Windows 11 OS option, which will be available later this year, while the SteamOS version will go on sale later this year.

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld

The Legion Go S reduces the size and weight of its predecessor, coming in at 1.6 pounds compared to 1.9 pounds.

It features a solid, non-detachable design, detaching the detachable controllers and kickstand of the original model.

Its 8-inch 120Hz OLED panel, with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and VRR support, is slightly smaller than the 8.8-inch 144Hz panel of the original Legion Go.

The device is available in two shades: white for the Windows 11 version and a dark purple-toned black for the SteamOS model.

Image: Lenovo

Under the hood, the Legion Go S is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chip and the Z1 Extreme APU, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

It includes a microSD card slot, two USB 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo retained premium features like Hall Effect analog sticks and added a pivot-style D-pad. A touchpad is also included for easier navigation, which could be useful with Windows 11 OS.

It boasts a 55.5Wh battery and a toggle for adjustable shoulder button tension for better customization.

The Windows 11 version benefits from an improved Legion Space app for game management and system tweaks.

The SteamOS variant offers a user experience akin to Valve’s Steam Deck, with added support for RGB lighting and a higher 30-watt TDP.

The Windows 11 Legion Go S, the top-end model launching later this month, starts at $730, while the more affordable SteamOS variant, available in May 2025, starts at $499.

Mid-tier variant with 16GB RAM and SteamOS is priced at $599.

