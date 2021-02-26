Low-income households can receive $50 off their internet bills thanks to the FCC

I can’t begin to tell you how disturbing it was to discover how many kids weren’t able to go to school this year because they didn’t have internet access at home. It’s estimated that 17% of U.S. students do not have access to computers at home, and 18% do not have home access to broadband internet, according to an Associated Press analysis of census data.

Thankfully that’s all going to change for some households. According to TheNew York Times, an emergency subsidy for high-speed internet was approved by the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday aimed at low-income households.

Low-income households are now eligible for a $50 monthly subsidy to get broadband internet service, while Native American households may qualify for a $75 monthly subsidy. The Federal Communications Commission will also provide a $100 discount on computers or tablets to eligible homes.

This is a program that will help those at risk of digital disconnection,” Ms. Rosenworcel, the acting chairwoman of the F.C.C, said in a statement. “It will help those sitting in cars in parking lots just to catch a Wi-Fi signal to go online for work. It will help those lingering outside the library with a laptop just to get a wireless signal for remote learning.

There’s still a lot of work that has to be done to get this new subsidiary rolled out. In the meantime, the agency has to sign up internet service providers and figure out a way to approve and track recipients. The FCC says the program should be available in 60-days.

