Neiman Marcus just announced a hack that affects 4.6 million customers

In case you were wondering, luxury retail store Neiman Marcus is still around and has an active online presence. Now, the company has reported that it was the target of a hack way back in May 2020 that may have compromised information from up to 4.6 million customers.

In a message on the company’s website, Neiman Marcus Group, the parent company of the Neiman Marcus department store, confirmed that its database was hacked in May of 2020. The company stated that it is working with law enforcement to “quickly determine the nature and scope of the matter.”

Included in the data compromised in this hack were customers’ names and contact information. Additionally, the hackers obtained credit card numbers (but not the CVV code on the back), store gift cards, passwords, and security questions.

The company says that a majority, about 85%, of the gift cards stolen were invalid or expired. Neiman Marcus’s parent company also confirmed that none of its other operations were affected by this attack.

It is unclear how the company learned of the breach or why it took this long to find out. However, Neiman Marcus Group ensures its customers that it is taking actions to “enhance its system security and safeguard information.”

As of now, the company has requested that its customers change their passwords if they have not done so since the hack to place in May of 2020. If you think you might have been affected by the breach, you can check out the company’s website here to find out more information.

