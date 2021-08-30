T-Mobile’s CEO is really sorry about that hack that stole personal info from 50 million people

A couple of weeks ago, T-Mobile’s servers were hacked, and personal information was stolen from more than 50 million people. Now, the company’s CEO has finally spoken up, apologizing for the security breach and detailing the company’s plans to increase security moving forward.

In an open letter on the company’s website, CEO Mike Sievert spoke out about the attack. Sievert confirmed that information such as social security numbers, names, addresses, dates of birth, and drivers’ license/ID information was compromised from more than 50 million past, current, and prospective T-Mobile customers.

“To say we are disappointed and frustrated that this happened is an understatement,” he says. Sievert then goes on to say that he can’t divulge too much detail about what happened, only that the bad actor had intended to steal information and succeeded.

An individual claiming responsibility for the attack claims they were able to get into the T-Mobile’s servers by locating an unsecured router on the network. The man was then able to use stored credentials to gain access to over 100 servers full of unencrypted user information.

The company has created a landing page for users affected by the attack. There, the company is offering two years of free identity theft protection, as well as other tools and suggestions for users who have been affected.

This seems like a pretty major security failure on T-Mobile’s part, and for that, the company has finally decided to team up with some professionals to help bolster its security. The company has teamed up with cybersecurity experts Mandiant, as well as KPMG LLP, a cybersecurity consulting firm.

