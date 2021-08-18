T-Mobile reveals hackers stole social security numbers and more from over 47 million people

After T-Mobile revealed earlier this week that it was hacked, the company is releasing more information about the hack, and whew, it’s a rough one.

While initial reports suggested 100 million people could be affected, it seems that number is closer to 47 million. While that number is better, sure, it’s still a massive amount of people. On top of that, it wasn’t just current or past customers but mainly prospective customers.

Information hackers stole includes things like social security numbers, driver’s license info, birthdays, and first and last names. According to Wall Street Journal, victims include “people who applied for credit with T-Mobile—regardless of whether they ended up doing business with the carrier—and about 7.8 million current subscribers with postpaid plans.”

For the prospective customers, things like phone numbers and financial information were not revealed by the hackers, but around 850,000 people which applied for T-Mobile credit did have their phone numbers and account PINs revealed.

This is a massive breach and it will be interesting to see where T-Mobile goes from here. The company has already reset the PINs of people affected and will start offering free identity theft protection (more information coming later on this), but I doubt we’ve heard the end of this.

