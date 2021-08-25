A plane in Seattle had to be evacuated after a phone caught on fire – guess who made the phone

If you remember way back to 2016, Samsung had some seriously major issues with its Note 7. That major issue? Users’ phones were catching fire, and some were even exploding. It was a serious blow to Samsung.

Now, according to new reports from The Seattle Times and The Verge, an Alaska Airlines flight that was landing in Seattle had to be evacuated because a phone caught on fire. It has been reported that it was a Samsung Galaxy A21.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, but two people were sent to the hospital, presumably for smoke inhalation. Crew used a battery bag to”stop the phone from smoking.” The plane was evacuated and 128 passengers and six crew members were moved to a nearby terminal.

The phone was burnt to the point of being unrecognizable, but the owner of the phone told officers on scene during an interview that it was a Samsung device.

The fact that it was a Samsung device obviously raises eyebrows, but the A21 has been out for approximately a year and there have been no widespread reports of issues.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: