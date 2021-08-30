The iPhone 13 might be able to make calls and send texts without cell coverage

The iPhone 13 is probably only a couple of weeks away, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still new rumors coming out about the Apple smartphone. The newest one? Satellite connectivity.

The report comes from MacRumors and well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. Essentially, what this means is that iPhone 13 owners would technically have the ability to make calls and send texts without cellular connectivity through 4G or 5G.

Called LEO (low-earth orbit) satellite communications, Kuo states in a note to investors that the latest iPhone may have LEO connectivity thanks to a customized Qualcomm X60 chip. MacRumors notes that LEO satellites are what SpaceX uses, but it is doubtful Apple will work with the Elon Musk company.

Instead, Apple could work with Globalstar according to Kuo, who says the company is the “simplest scenario” due to Globalstar reportedly working with Qualcomm on future chips.

So, what does this mean for us, the users? Well, probably nothing major. As The Verge reports, this type of satellite connectivity could be a way to bolster 5G services in places where 5G isn’t available.

