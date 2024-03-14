PC users, hold onto your hats—Microsoft Windows 11 Home is available for the wallet-friendly price of $29.99. Yup, that’s 78% off the usual price of $139.

You can grab the deal here or by clicking the button below. But let’s explore what makes this deal absolutely drool-worthy.

Microsoft Windows 11 Home is slick, intuitive, and crammed full of features. It features a new interface, biometric login, fodder for gamers, and impressive productivity features like Snap layouts for multitaskers.

This system isn’t just a one-trick pony

Beyond the stellar performance and usability, Microsoft Teams is integrated right into the taskbar. So whether you’re binging on your favorite content, blazing through work tasks, or annoying your friends with random pings on Teams, Windows 11 has exactly what you need.

And did we mention that this version supports up to 128GB RAM, one CPU, and up to 64 CPU cores? Because it does!

Here’s what you’ll need to run Windows 11 Home on your PC

Windows 11 Home only requires your system to have a processor, RAM, and storage of 1GHz, 4GB, and 64GB, respectively.

So, your old-timer computer can enjoy a fresh lease of life with these rather friendly system requirements.

This limited-time offer is perfect for those wanting to roll with the latest OS without breaking the bank. You are getting a lifetime’s worth of Windows 11 Home that’s all set to revolutionize your digital world.

Fit for both the tech-savvy and the not-so-tech-savvy, this deal is indeed rare as a unicorn. Remember, it’s not every day that you come across a Microsoft-verified steal like this.

