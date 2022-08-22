MoviePass is coming back with beta access starting in September

Come September 5th, you may be able to join the beta launch of the revived MoviePass, which originally was shuttered in 2019.

The beta test will not roll out to all US states at once. However, when launched, the service will be available in all major theaters across the US anywhere physical credit cards are accepted.

This time around, pricing ranges from $10 to $30 per month, and there are no immediate plans for an unlimited option.

It will be interesting to see if people believe in the company. Users may still remember how their passwords were changed, how plans were changed without notice, and much, much more.

The revived MoviePass

Business Insider first reported the relaunch months after MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes shared details about it.

To join the limited beta waitlist, go to the MoviePass website. It goes live at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday and closes at 11:59 PM on Monday.

Invites will be sent out starting on September 5th. Selected invitees will receive 10 invites that they can share with friends.

If you’re a returning user and also make it to the waitlist, you’ll receive extra credits. Other users will get a limited number of credits per month.

For payments, you’ll receive a physical card that you can use to purchase tickets at a theater’s box office. You can also book using the MoviePass app in some instances.

Will MoviePass be able to survive in 2022?

Founded in 2011 by Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt, MoviePass was acquired by Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) in 2017.

The service offered a ticket a day for only $10 a month. Unsurprisingly, it was unsustainable, forcing the service to file for bankruptcy two years later. It also had several run-ins with the law.

To add to that, COVID dealt a blow to cinemas worldwide. For instance, Regal Cinemas, owner of Cineworld, the second-largest movie theater chain in the world, is $5 billion in debt and considering bankruptcy.

Given its history, MoviePass will certainly not be getting a free pass as it seeks to navigate these turbulent times for theaters and cinemas.

