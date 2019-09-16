MoviePass is officially dead

MoviePass, the scandal-ridden, money-sink company, has finally found its final curtain call. In a statement released on Friday from Helios and Matheson Analytics (Moviepass’ parent company), announced that subscriptions would stop working on September 14.

So if you’re just reading this now, and are wondering why your Moviepass subscription isn’t working again, it’s not because of insane powerplays by the CEO, it’s because the service is actually gone.

No really, MoviePass is actually dead this time

Good riddance. I mean they’d have to rebrand to Zombiepass if they got one more reprieve from a stupid venture capitalist with more money than sense.

The service was bleeding cash from every orifice, so it was bound to disappear eventually. Who knew that charging $9.99 a month for unlimited cinema tickets was a bad idea since IMAX tickets start at more than that for a single showing. Oh right, anyone with a basic grasp on mathematics could have figured this out.

Ah well, it was fun while it lasted – here are some of Moviepass’ blockbuster stupidities:

The class-action suit in August 2018 brought by shareholders

The misleading pop-up that resubscribed people who unsubscribed

The $5 million loan in July 2018 to stay in business. This lead to the CEO deciding to make Mission: Impossible – Fallout unavailable on the app and half of Moviepass’ subscriber’s accounts were ordered to be frozen on opening weekend

Again, at the CEO’s orders, all blockbusters were removed from the service.

Oh, and the movie version of a bandwidth cap was implemented. Once MoviePass went past a certain account balance, the service was switched off for everyone, with users shown a “sorry, there are no more screenings at this theater today” message if they tried to book

Anyway, I bet you’re glad you won’t see monthly reports with “MoviePass is dead” as part of the header anymore. I know I will. RIP Moviepass, you will not be missed. We’ll remember the good times.

