   
Connect with us

Deals

Yes, Mozilla has a VPN service, and yes, it’s currently 50% off

Mozilla’s VPN service is 50% off for a year, offering safer web surfing, private browsing, and content from anywhere worldwide for just $59.98.
Graphic advertisement featuring mozilla vpn with two smartphones displaying the app interface, one showing the vpn is on and the other listing server locations. The background includes the mozilla logo.
Image: KnowTechie`

Wait a sec, did you just say Mozilla, our good old browsing pal, has a VPN now? And it’s on sale? Yes, friend, you heard it right.

With your usual web wanderings, you might have missed this little gem. Mozilla’s very own VPN service is at a steal for 50% off. So what would normally set you back $120 is now down to $59.98. But park your clicks; this isn’t going to last forever.

For those in the dark, VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. It’s your web cloak of invisibility. And Mozilla’s VPN isn’t just any VPN. It’s backed by the trusty folks who gave us Firefox. That’s right—those guardians of the web can now protect your online escapades for just $59.98 a year.

Mozilla vpn - 50% off
Mozilla VPN - 50% OFF

Mozilla's VPN service offers a secure, private browsing experience, utilizing robust, no-logs encryption and fast speeds across multiple devices.

What We Like:
  • Meaningful 50% discount on annual subscription.
  • No-logs policy ensures ultimate privacy.
  • Unlimited device support.
  • Access global content securely and swiftly.
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This isn’t a never-ending subscription scam; this deal’s solid for a year. Miss out, and you’re back to shelling out $9.98 a month.

Now, why bother?

Think safer web surfing, private browsing, and content from anywhere worldwide. Malware doesn’t stand a chance.

Stream shows that are not available in your land. Firefox add-on? Check. Fast speeds? Absolutely. Unlimited devices? You betcha.

Here’s the clincher – all these perks come with the peace of knowing Mozilla shields you. We’re talking about a no-logs policy that is trustier than your best mate’s vault. Plus, it’s all about simplicity.

Riding in on this 50% off deal means you’re smoothening your online journey for an entire year. Why pay full price later when you have the keys to the vault now?

Slide over to Mozilla’s official site and make that smart click. Remember, good deals wait for no one.

Mozilla vpn - 50% off
Mozilla VPN - 50% OFF

Mozilla's VPN service offers a secure, private browsing experience, utilizing robust, no-logs encryption and fast speeds across multiple devices.

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar of kevin raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Deals